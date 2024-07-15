Erotic Monday Night: My vaginal massage experience, by Tiwa Savage

Did you know that vaginal massage is a thing? I’ve heard of different types of massages, but I didn’t know about vaginal massage.

I had heard a lot about waxing so I decided to try it out, especially because it takes longer for pussy hair to grow back than shaving. Besides, shaving sometimes causes bumps.

In the spirit of trying out new things and because I was bored, I headed out. I arrived at the spa and I was instantly impressed by the aesthetics of the place.

The staff were also very nice. I did a sauna bath before I was ushered in for the waxing. The experience was better than I expected though it stung a bit. While I was basking in the euphoria of that, the lady asked if I wanted a vaginal massage. And because I like to experiment, I said: Why not? Then she went ahead to ask if I wanted a male or female masseur. You already know. I asked for a male masseur.

After a few minutes, the lady stepped out and a man came in. He was wearing a white sleeveless top matched with white shorts. He smiled at me, then asked me if I wanted the full package. Hell yes, I want the full package. Did I mention that he was dark and muscular?

He started by using a hot (not burning hot) hand towel to warm up my pussy area, after which he applied some oils on and around my Vj. Then he started to massage me from my inner thighs to the sides of my pussy. He rubbed on my pubic mound, and he then separated my pussy lips, touching, rubbing, and pulling lightly. It was so soothing, yet tingling. Before I knew what was happening, I felt my juices coming down.

The masseur noticing this, asked me to raise both my legs. I did, as commanded. He spread my legs as he continued to massage my pussy. Without warning, he slipped his finger into my already wet pussy. I gasped and held on to his other hand.

This guy has got skills. I was experiencing so much pleasure but I didn’t want my voice to be heard outside of the room so I tried to keep it down.

I couldn’t hold it, I came, my cream coating his finger. He wasn’t done though. He moved to my breasts. After rubbing and stroking it, he concentrated on the nipples, tickling and pulling it. My nipples became bigger, darker and harder.

I started to wonder: Won’t this guy fuck me? I looked at his shorts and noticed that he had a hard-on. I pulled him closer and pulled down his shorts. He stepped out of the shorts without question, brought out a condom from the pocket, and put it on. Then he pulled me to the edge of the massage table, raised both my legs, and entered me. My God! He was huge and he filled every nook and cranny of my pussy.

A loud moan escaped my lips. He covered my mouth with his big hand and smiled. Oh baby, do you like this dick? He moaned. I love it, I responded. He gave me about 20 strokes before I came once again. Then he came also, apparently waiting for me to go first.

He asked: How do you like the full package? I laughed and said I would need another round to determine that. He laughed. Of course, I got his number before leaving. The Spa treatment was worth every penny. You should try it sometime.

