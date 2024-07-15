Court fixes date for continuation of Lagos pastor’s trial

Magistrate Antoinette Dirisu of the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, has adjourned until September 9, 2024, for the continuation of trial against a Lagos-based pastor, Jude Ojo, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

The clergyman was arraigned before the court on three counts of conspiracy, perversion of the course of justice and aiding the escape of the suspects.

The suspects allegedly threatened the life of a traditional ruler, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye of Otumara community in Lagos.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the last adjourned date on June 10, the Defence Counsel, I. Ilodigo, had appealed for a stall of proceedings due to a consequent pending fundamental rights enforcement procedure filed at the Lagos High Court in which the defendant is an applicant.

“Our application is for stall of proceedings on this matter pending the determination of the fundamental rights enforcement procedure filed at the High Court wherein the defendant in this matter is an applicant,” he pleaded.

Opposing the plea, the Prosecuting counsel, ASP Ben Emuerhi, informed the court that the matter being dealt with is a criminal matter and not fundamental rights violation as the defense counsel portrayed.

“This matter is a criminal proceed and not fundamental rights violation. The matter filed at the High Court is about fundamental rights violation while this matter is a criminal proceeding.

“These are two cases apart. Your Honour, the Learned Justice of the High Court did not make any order fully aware of the proceedings at this magistrate court.

“The second count charge of the trial is a criminal charge of perversion of Justice,” he said.

Ruling on the matter, the Magistrate Judge set down the case for trial on September 9.

