First Lady urged to investigate father’s repeated defilement of daughter

The First Lady of Anambra State has been urged to look into the case of a 62-year-old man, who defiled his three-year-old daughter in the state.

The perpetrator has been identified as Magnus.

The whistleblower took to social media to sound the alarm.

According to the whistleblower, the man has continuously subjected his little daughter and wife to physical and psychological trauma.

The whistleblower said: “According to the little girl, daddy used to touch my bumbum. He put his fingers in my bumbum. He put his tongue in my bumbum.

“If you see the genitalia of this little girl, you will weep your eyes out. Her genitalia look like that of a fully grown adult woman who has been sexually active for years.

“I have evidence, I have pictures, I have videos of this little girl to back up my claims. But for her innocence, sanity, image, and her future, I refuse to post it.

“The pedophile of a father kept threatening the mother of the child not to speak up. That if she does, or makes any noise about it anywhere, he would kill her.

“If she runs from the house, he will send his thugs to eliminate her anywhere she runs to. He is a known tout in Anambra State, a thug leader who is very active in dirty dealings. The woman has been living in perpetual fear, because he is violent, and has been physically assaulting her for years.

“Dear Anambrarians, it’s time to call a spade a spade. This monster cannot be allowed to live freely amongst the good people of Anambra state. Action must be taken, and justice must be served.

“He has got four daughters with his wife, but nobody knows the reason why two ran away from his house to live with their relatives in other states.

“Up till today, they refused to say anything. Even his little daughter whom he defiled, whenever she sees him or if he calls her to come, she will run away. She will tell him she won’t come, that he will touch her bum bum.

“His wife took the girl to the hospital for a medical check-up, because she couldn’t walk very well. The doctor checked her and confirmed that she had been disciplined. He asked who was responsible, she told him it was her husband.

“The doctor refused to give her a medical report. He told her if he gives her a medical report, the husband will end up in prison for life. She was too scared to speak up or run. Because the man whom she called her husband is very deadly. All the times and places she tried to seek help, she couldn’t.

“Someone she told her ordeal, secretly reached out to me. So I took time to plan for her escape from the house, the rescue of the little girl to a safe place. It took us some time to plan.

“I told her not to be scared, that we will get justice. Such a man is not a husband or father. He is a beast and a threat to the society. I call on the Governor of Anambra state @CCSoludo to intervene.

“I call on the wife of the governor to intervene. I call on the commissioner of women and social affairs in Anambra state @IfyObinabo to intervene. I call on the police @PoliceNG to intervene. I call on the Anambra state @policeAnambraNG command to intervene. I call on NAPTIP @naptipnigeria to intervene. I call on all women’s rights and gender rights groups to come to intervene.

“Magnus must not escape justice. All we seek is justice for the little girl and protection for her mother. I have all the evidence, and I am willing to give it out. The girl is in a safe location where I smuggled her to. While her mother is currently in hiding in another location. They are both ready to speak up, and the girl should be subjected to a proper medical test, for confirmation.

“I will also need the help of well-meaning Nigerians, and the govt to help in relocating the defiled girl and her mother to another state. Due to stigmatization, and fear of attack by his gang.”

