Akpabio greets Obaigbena at 65

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated the Chairman and Publisher of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena on his 65th birthday anniversary.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh described Obaigbena as a pillar of media development in Nigeria.

He said Obaigbena revolutionised modern journalism practice in the country, describing him as a trailblazer, astute businessman and entrepreneur.

“On behalf of my family, constituents and the National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice with a trailblazer, an astute businessman and entrepreneur and a respected son of the Niger Delta and Nigerian of repute, Chief Nduka Obaigbena on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

“I am very proud of the Duke of Owa Kingdom for his ingenuity, vision and developmental strides in journalism and media generally both locally and internationally. My brother, I must say that you have raised the bar in the media industry and set a standard that is worth upholding.

“As you turn 65, it is my prayer that God Almighty will bless you with more decades of excellent health, strength and wisdom to continue to contribute your quota to the growth of journalism and media practice and the development of Nigeria generally. Happy birthday and congratulations.”

