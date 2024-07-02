Ekiti: Governor Oyebanji appoints ex-perm sec, Atere as technical advisor

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Engr. Phillip Atere as Technical Advisor on Power Infrastructure.

The appointment takes effect from Monday 8th July 2024.

The special adviser (Media) to the governor, Olayinka Oyebode, made this known in a statement he signed and made available to The Eagle Online on Tuesday.

“Governor Oyebanji, while congratulating Engr Atere on his appointment, urges him to be prepared to deploy his wealth of experience and expertise to further boost power infrastructure in the state,” the statement partly read.

Also Read:

Engr Atere until his retirement from the state civil service, was the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Electricity Board, where he played very significant roles in the administration’s development efforts in the area of power infrastructure upgrade.