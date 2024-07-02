DHQ reacts to Gwoza bombings, vows fate of terrorists will be violent, short

The Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday, described the terrorist bomb attacks in Gwoza, Borno State, as cowardly acts intended to project an image of strength despite their weakness and decline.

This is just as DHQ vowed that the fate of the terrorists that perpetrated these insecurity will be violent and short as troops will stop at nothing to take them out of the battlefield.

According to the DHQ, 20 persons were killed while 52 others sustained various degree of injuries and receiving treatment after Saturday’s suicide bombings in Borno.

The bomb attacks carried out by the terrorists on Saturday were the deadliest in recent times.

These incidents have since generated significant attention both locally and internationally.

Explaining how the incidents happened, the DHQ in a statement on Tuesday by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Buba Edward stated that four female suicide bombers were used to carry out the separate attacks in Gwoza.

He noted that the first attack involved a woman posing as a beggar at a wedding reception, the second attack occurred on the same street while efforts were being made to stabilise casualties, the third attack happened as troops and hybrid forces were enforcing a curfew imposed on the residents and in the fourth incident, the suicide bomber detonated the bomb prematurely after being detected early.

The statement reads, “Over the weekend, troops of Joint Task Force OP HADIN KAI in the NE theatre recorded a series of reprehensible terror attacks in Gworza LGA of Borno State.

“The coordinated attacks comprised of multiple Person Bourne Improvised Explosive Device ( PBIED), otherwise known as suicide bombings.

“All the attacks took place on Saturday, 29 June 2024.

“The first was recorded at about 1500hrs (3pm), when a female suicide bomber disguised as a beggar invaded a wedding reception at Mararaba Hausari Street and detonated Improvised Explosive Device.

“Thereafter, at about 1700 hrs (5pm), while “efforts were on to stabilized and move casualties of the initial explosion to hospital for further treatment.

“There was a second detonation from another female suicide bomber.

“The second explosion was on the same street and in close proximity to the first explosion.

“Troops immediately imposed a curfew on the community in order to get members of the community indoors and prevent further casualties.

“However, while troops and hybrid forces were enforcing the curfew a third explosion was recorded.

“The third explosion targeted the troops enforcing the curfew.

“The troops were attacked from behind by a third lady strapped with an IED vest.

“The explosion killed a soldier and two members of hybrid forces.

“The fourth incident was averted when the suspect was identified early enough and she detonated the bomb prematurely whereby she became the only casualty.

“On the whole, 20 persons were killed while 52 sustained various degrees of injuries and receiving treatment.

“The armed forces view every life lost as a result of the ongoing war, whether civilian or military, as an immense tragedy.

“The sad loss of lives are a tragedy for the society, community and the nation.

“Accordingly, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen CG MUSA, officers and members of the armed forces, we express our condolences even as we mourn with all who have lost loved ones.

“We also commiserate with all victims needing healing and recovery.

“Given that we are in a state of war, it must be recognized that this despicable act is a response to recent successes in ongoing military operations.

“Indeed, our recent operations have decapitated the leadership of the terrorists, depleted their resources, reduced their support base and reduced their influence.

“Clearly, the terrorist embarked on these cowardly attacks against innocent citizens to project an image of strength to cover their weakness and decline.

“Citizens must see through the smoke screen of the terrorists.

“We must realize that the terrorists aim to counter the reports of their weakness and create panic in the general population.

“The military is aware that in this phase of their ending life-cycle, the terrorists are desperate to attract attention, bolster relevancy, mobilise new recruits, reduce support for the armed forces and reduce support for the government.

“Accordingly, we call on citizens to stand united, remain vigilant, and continue to support efforts of the armed forces to ensure a secure and peaceful future.

“The fate of the terrorists that perpetrated these insecurity will be violent and short as troops will stop at nothing to take them out of the battlefield.”