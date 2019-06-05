As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, commuters in the Federal Capital Territory were on Wednesday left stranded as shortage of intra city vehicles hit Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria observed that many commuters were stranded at various bus stops within the territory as they waited for commercial transport.

Some of the bus stops include Gwarimpa, Federal Housing Estate, Kubwa, Dutse Market, Bannex and Nicon Junction.

At Bannex Junction, Elizabeth Eze expressed frustration with the development, saying she had been waiting at the bus stop for over 15 minutes with no vehicle in sight to convey her to Wuse Market.

“Today, unlike other days, has been stressful because it usually takes me less than 5 minutes to get a vehicle at this bus stop to the market,” Eze lamented.

Another stranded commuter, Segun Ogundipe, said he knew it was a day of celebration for Muslims, but that notwithstanding, he expected commercial vehicle operators of other faith to go on with normal business.

Ogundipe said: “Today is a day of festivity does not mean there should not be movement.

“I left my house since morning and now for me to get home has become difficult because there are no vehicles.”

Taiwo Alabi, Manager, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Dutse Market Bus Stop, said the union was trying its best to ensure commercial vehicles were available for commuters within the territory.

Alabi said the shortage in transportation was expected but urged those still in operation to try filling the gap left by their Muslim colleagues.

He said: “Those working should try to work harder than normal so that it will not be obvious most of us are absent.

“Those working today will even earn more money because there are fewer of us available to work today.”

NAN reports that Tuesday and Wednesday were declared public holidays by the Federal Government to celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.

NAN.