2024 Hajj: NAHCON urges stakeholders to conclude grouping of 45, upload e-track

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has advised State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Commissions and Agencies to conclude the grouping of pilgrims into groups of 45.

Similarly, the Commission has directed the stakeholders to conclude data upload to the e-track portal latest April 26, 2024.

These were contained in a press statement signed by the NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications Division, Mousa Ubandawaki, on Monday.

Ubandawaki stated that the groupings are intended for ease of visa issuance on the Saudi Visa e-track platform, as well as in conformity with the mandatory Saudi policy on Tafweej grouping for 2024 Hajj movement.

He recalled that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia introduced new measures for this year’s Hajj operations, one of which is the mandatory grouping of pilgrims into groups of 45, hence pilgrims visas will be issued only when they complete a group of 45.

NAHCON, according to Ubandawaki, is encouraging all pilgrims that wish to travel together in desired groups to meet their respective State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to be grouped together as this is the only avenue to arrange to travel with those whom you wish.

The NAHCON spokesman added: “It should be noted that these groups of 45 will always conduct their Hajj activities together; from departure from Nigeria, accommodation and movement in both Makkah and Madinah, Masha’ir activities, and journey back to Nigeria

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that this is the last chance given by the Saudis to conclude all arrangements for group travel by intending pilgrims for 2024 Hajj operations.

“After the expiration of this deadline, all pilgrims will remain confined with their selected group members whose visas will appear together.”