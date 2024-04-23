Chamber speaks on report Nigerians denied access to Chinese supermarket

The China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria says no Nigerian has been subjected to discrimination or denied access to the Chinese supermarket in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The controversial supermarket is located within the premises of the Royal Choice Estate, Airport Road, FCT, Abuja.

The Secretary of China Chamber of Commerce, Cui Guangzheng, spoke in a statement in Abuja.

Guangzheng reiterated the commitment of the chamber toward ensuring equality and inclusiveness.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a video posted by an unidentified FCT resident alleged that a Nigerian was denied access to the premises.

But the statement by Guangzheng said: “The China Chamber of Commerce is one of several enterprises using the facility, and the supermarket in question is located in the residential area of the estate.

“No individual was subjected to discrimination or denied access to the estate or supermarket to purchase groceries as widely believed.

“We regret any altercation at the estate’s entrance gate between the security personnel and a customer, it does not reflect the official position of the estate management or the chamber of commerce.

“Our principles are to enhance friendship between the people of both countries and promote economic development.”

NAN also reports that the supermarket was put under lock and key by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, who visited the supermarket on Monday.