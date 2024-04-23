Babcock University provides details on Law Professor shot dead at relaxation centre

Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State has provided details on its law lecturer, Prof. Yinka Olowojobi, who was shot dead at a relaxation centre in the university town.

The Director of Communication and Marketing of the university, Dr. Joshua Suleiman, provided the details in a statement.

The statement by the university comes after an earlier one by the Ogun State Police Command detailing the killing of Olowojobi.

According to the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, the lecturer was shot by gunmen at Ajadeh Event Centre on Sagamu Road, Iperu about 9:20pm on Friday.

She said that two other persons at the relaxation spot were abducted by the gunmen.

Speaking on the development, Babcock University said in the statement by Suleiman: “This came as a rude shock to the entire university community, which has been thrown into mourning.

“The Nigeria Police Force is investigating the act of utmost savagery by these suspected kidnappers.

“The law enforcement agencies in conjunction with the Ogun State government are reportedly on the trail of the perpetrators and more men and women of the security agencies have been deployed to ensure the maximum safety of lives and property in the entire axis of the state.

“Prof. Olomojobi, who began his career in Babcock University on April 1, 2011, was a vibrant personality, who gave his all to imparting knowledge and empowering young people of the university where he taught.

“He had his Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) from the Ogun State University (1985-1990) and his Masters and Doctoral degree programmes (2006-2010) from the University of Liverpool and Lancaster University, England respectively.

“The university commiserates with his family, friends, faculty, staff and students at this time of grief and prays for God’s comfort and courage to bear the loss.

“We assure all our stakeholders: students, parents, host community, faculty and staff that Babcock University will continue to collaborate with all government security and local vigilance agencies to ensure the maximum protection of lives and property within and around the university environment.

“The partnership with our stakeholders over the years has yielded positive outcomes, and we will continue to explore greater collaborative endeavours to ensure a safer, learning, and living space for all.”