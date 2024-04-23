NERC transfers regulatory oversight of Enugu electricity market to state

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission says it has transferred regulatory oversight of the Enugu electricity market to the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

With the Electricity ACT, the commission retains the role as central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state and international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

The Commission in a statement on its website in Abuja, said the transfer was in compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electricity Act, 2023 (Amended).

According to the statement, the EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes.

The statement also said that the state has to request NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the state regulator.

It said: “Based on this, the Government of Enugu State complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Enugu.

“The Commission in the Order, made the following provisions: direct Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) to incorporate a subsidiary (EEDC SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Enugu State from EEDC.

“The company shall complete the incorporation of EEDC SubCo within 60 days from April 22 and the sub company shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), among other directives.

“All transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by October 22, 2024.”