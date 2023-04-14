Eid-el-Fitr: Gov. Bagudu approves payment of April salary

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved the payment of April salary for civil servants in the state, with immediate effect.

The approval is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the State capital Friday.

He said that the gesture was to enable civil servants and pensioners celebrate the forthcoming Sallah festival with ease.

According to the acting head of service, banks have already started releasing salary alerts to workers in line with the governor’s directive.