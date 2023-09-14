Egbin Power awards scholarship to 14 children in host communities

Egbin Power Plc has awarded scholarships to 14 children within its host communities for academic excellence.

Mokhtar Bounour, the Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, presented it to the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said the award was part of the company’s gradual achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the host communities.

Bounour, who said the company’s annual scholarship to host communities would be sustained, reiterated the company’s commitment to education in line with Sustainable Development Goal IV.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sustainable Development Goal IV aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Bounour said the beneficiaries of the scholarship were drawn from public schools in the host communities, which included Egbin, Ijede and Ipakan.

NAN also reports that the scholarship awards cover all school expenses, including tuition, textbooks, school uniforms and other educational items.

Bounour explained that education remains the bedrock of transformational advancement of societies, socio-economic growth and human capital development, which the company strongly promotes through its various initiatives.

He said: “The foundation of development in any community, society or nation is education because it brings sustainability, progress and raises future leaders for a more prosperous society.

“At Egbin Power, we realise the significance of quality education.

“That is why we have continued to provide the scholarship programme in our host communities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“Education is a child’s right as it strengthens the developmental capacities of individuals, communities, groups, institutions and countries.

“That is why we have instituted this scholarship programme to achieve rapid development in our host communities.”

Bounour said that participants in the 2023 programme passed through phases such as verification, pre-test, boot camp and final selection stages conducted by an independent body.

The GenCo boss said they were later admitted on scholarship into PowerField Group of Schools, owned by Egbin Power Plc.

Folahanmi Adesina, the Principal, Powerfields Group of Schools (College), said: “Egbin Power Plc deserves commendation for discovering brains and talents from these communities through the scholarship platform.

“I also want to applaud the management and staff of Egbin for their unwavering support to the beneficiaries over the years, while also promoting the school as a brand.”

Adesina urged the students to continue to do their best in their education.

In her remarks, Head Teacher, Powerfields Group of Schools (Elementary), Olufunke Winful, commended Egbin for investing in the future of the students and for putting smiles on faces of the teachers and parents.

“We remain committed to guiding the students, monitoring them and ensuring that they excel in their academic and other aspects of life,” Winful said.

While receiving the scholarship awards, Abimbola Akinbiyi, one of the beneficiaries in the 2023 edition, expressed joy to have emerged as one of the awardees.

Akinbiyi commended Egbin Power Plc for creating the scholarship programme to encourage students to give their best in education.

Her father, Mark Akinbiyi, commended the GenCo, community leaders and teachers at the school for encouraging students to participate and excel in their academic endeavour.

Ridwanullahi Sharafa, who also emerged an awardee, praised the GenCo, its management and staff for creating the platforms to support students with the scholarship.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Egbin PLC, Nigeria’s largest power generation company, commenced the scholarship in 2016.