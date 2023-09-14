DJ Kaywise speaks on cryptic post ‘I’ll end it all by 9pm’ + Video

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, known professionally as DJ Kaywise, has come online after threatening to “end it all by 9pm tonight” on Wednesday.

The disc jockey and record producer, born on August 4, 1992, spoke in a video released at about 9pm on Wednesday.

Okiki issued the threat via his Instagram page.

In the video he released on Wednesday night, the DJ spoke about the crisis in his family, which centred primarily on his “woman”.

The Disc Jockey, who is from Osun State and who came into limelight in July 2014 when he released a mixtape titled: “Emergency,” said instead of his family to reveal the truth about what transpired among them concerning the lady he opted to marry, they had kept mute contrary to their Christian training and upbringing.

The CEO of Kaywise Entertainment, who has over 3,000 mixtapes to his name, then went on to give details of the face-off in the family, adding that he was going to stick with his woman.

