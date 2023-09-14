AFCON 2023: Full list of all 24 countries that qualified

All 24 countries that will trade tackles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire have sealed qualification for the tournament.

Five-time AFCON champions Cameroon on Tuesday spanked Burundi 3-0 to complete the star studded list of teams.

A breakdown of the qualified countries showed that 12 former AFCON champions, including three-time champions Nigeria, will be on parade come January 2024.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire will be leading a strong West African contingent of 11 countries, including holders Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Tanzania, representing East Africa, returns for a second finals after a brave showing in the qualifiers.

The North Africans are represented by seven-time champions Egypt, World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria.

Egypt will be looking for an eighth unprecedented title, having reached two of the last three finals in 2017 and at the 2021 edition.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports there will be no debutants in this edition as the continent’s football power houses managed to maintain and seal qualification.

The 2023 AFCON will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 after it was postponed from its original June 2023 date.

Full list of 24 qualified countries are Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire (Hosts) and DR Congo.

Others are Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco and Mozambique.

Others are Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal (Title Holders), South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.

NAN.