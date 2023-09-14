Kebbi United gets four-member interim management committee

The Kebbi State Government has appointed a four-member Interim Management Committee for Kebbi United Football Club.

Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Nasir Idris, disclosed this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Idris said the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Nura Bala-Fingale, announced the appointment.

The Commissioner said the committee is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the affairs of the team for some time.

Bala-Fingale said the appointment became imperative in view of the dissolution of the previous management.

He said the dissolution was necessitated by the need to streamline sporting activities in the state and to ensure good governance.

“A caretaker committee has been appointed pending the final decision by government to restructure sporting activities in the state,” he said.

Members of the committee are Mansir Bawa, Chairman; Nura Abdullahi-Koko, Team Manager; Ibrahim Usman-Magaji, Welfare Officer; and Ibrahim Abdullahi-Ngaski, Secretary.

The Commissioner thanked the outgone management team for their efforts, maximum support and cooperation.

He urged the newly-appointed interim committee to be diligent and committed to their duties in order to achieve the desired aims and objectives of the club.