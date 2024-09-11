Edo 2024: Peter Obi canvasses votes for Akpata in Benin

Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, on Tuesday joined the party in Edo State to mobilise votes ahead of the state’s September 21 governorship election.

Speaking at the different campaign locations, Obi urged eligible voters to cast their votes for the party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata.

He said that Akpata would provide the change the state needed to move forward.

He said: “We want change.

“Mama, papa and pikin come September 21, 2024 vote for Akpata.”

Obi said that the party would reduce the current hardship being felt in the state.

On his part, Akpata said that he was the best candidate in the governorship race.

He said: “September 21 is freedom day.

“Come out and cast your votes for the winning party.”

Addressing the party members at the end of the campaign, Akpata commended their support and urged for unity.

Also Read:

He said: “Quarrel is too much.

“Everyone should do his homework.

“You saw what unity did for us today.

“The turnout was massive and we are sure of victory.

“I didn’t come to the party to settle quarrel or come to this ward today to settle quarrel, and come to that ward to settle trouble tomorrow.

“I am not in for that.

“We are the winning party and we are not ready to fight.

“We are here to win the election.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the campaign train took off from the party’s secretariat at Sakponba Road through Ring Road, Oba Market, Mission Road, New Benin Market, New Lagos Road to Ikpoba Hill.

The party’s faithful defied the rains to mobilise for votes ahead of the election.

Also on the campaign train were human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu; and the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Alhaji Yusuf Kadiri, among others.

Post Views: 3