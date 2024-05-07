Trending
News

Drama as Ekiti LG boss swears in advisers, supervisors with cutlass

Ganiyu MubarakBy Updated:No Comments

The chairman of Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Olu Adamolekun, has sworn in his advisers and supervisors of wards in the LGA with a cutlass.

In a video making the rounds on social media on Tuesday, the appointees are seen taking turns wielding a cutlass (a totem believed to be for the god of iron) in one hand and either Quran or Bible in the other.

Ògún is a deity in African (Yoruba) traditional religion. It is often regarded as the “god of iron.”

The swearing-in ceremony coordinated by Adamolekun took place on May 2 at the chairman’s office conference hall.

While administering the oath, Adamolekun of the All Progressives Congress asked the appointees to repeat the following in Yoruba, “From today, I will be loyal and truthful to BAO (Ekiti State governor), and Monisade (deputy governor), APC and its leaders.

Also Read:

“I will take instructions from the leaders. If I refuse to do so, Ogun or the Quran should kill me. For this, I will be truthful,.”

Speaking, the LG boss congratulated the newly sworn-in supervisors and advisers while urging them to see their appointment as a call to service.

He further charged them to be guided by the document of the oath of swearing-in and discharge their duties diligently and accordingly.

The supervisors were identified as Femi Ayeni representing Are/Aramomi/Ayetoro Ward, Olu Ogundipe (Okeruku Ward), Idowu Ojo Omowumi (Atiba/Aafin Ward), and Ajayi Mathew Oladele (Ogbonjana Ward).

Others are Sola Alonge of Odose Ward, Boluwaji Daramola (llapetu/ljao Ward), Toyin Owolabi (Agbado/Oyo Ward), Akojiyan Olamilekan Rasaq (Oke Osun Ward) and Filani Motunrayo (Afao/Kajola Ward) sworn in as advisers.

Before this video surfaced, political officeholders usually swear an oath of office using the Quran or Bible while pledging allegiance to the country’s Constitution.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts