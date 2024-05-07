Drama as Ekiti LG boss swears in advisers, supervisors with cutlass

The chairman of Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Olu Adamolekun, has sworn in his advisers and supervisors of wards in the LGA with a cutlass.

In a video making the rounds on social media on Tuesday, the appointees are seen taking turns wielding a cutlass (a totem believed to be for the god of iron) in one hand and either Quran or Bible in the other.

Ògún is a deity in African (Yoruba) traditional religion. It is often regarded as the “god of iron.”

The swearing-in ceremony coordinated by Adamolekun took place on May 2 at the chairman’s office conference hall.

While administering the oath, Adamolekun of the All Progressives Congress asked the appointees to repeat the following in Yoruba, “From today, I will be loyal and truthful to BAO (Ekiti State governor), and Monisade (deputy governor), APC and its leaders.

“I will take instructions from the leaders. If I refuse to do so, Ogun or the Quran should kill me. For this, I will be truthful,.”

Speaking, the LG boss congratulated the newly sworn-in supervisors and advisers while urging them to see their appointment as a call to service.

He further charged them to be guided by the document of the oath of swearing-in and discharge their duties diligently and accordingly.

The supervisors were identified as Femi Ayeni representing Are/Aramomi/Ayetoro Ward, Olu Ogundipe (Okeruku Ward), Idowu Ojo Omowumi (Atiba/Aafin Ward), and Ajayi Mathew Oladele (Ogbonjana Ward).

Others are Sola Alonge of Odose Ward, Boluwaji Daramola (llapetu/ljao Ward), Toyin Owolabi (Agbado/Oyo Ward), Akojiyan Olamilekan Rasaq (Oke Osun Ward) and Filani Motunrayo (Afao/Kajola Ward) sworn in as advisers.

Before this video surfaced, political officeholders usually swear an oath of office using the Quran or Bible while pledging allegiance to the country’s Constitution.