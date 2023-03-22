Don’t forget your promises to us, Arewa group tells Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has revealed that there was an understanding with the northerners that made them vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the just concluded presidential and governorship elections.



AYCF urged the duo not to renege on their promises to the north and those of northern extractions living in Lagos as the latter had fulfilled their parts by ensuring the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



In a statement released in Lagos and personally signed by Alhaji Yerima Shettima, National President of the AYCF, the group congratulated Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu on their victories just as it commended the leaders of the Arewa community in Lagos for the roles they played during the elections.



“We have seen how much self-sacrifice was made by Arewa community in Lagos led by the Sarkin Hausawan Lagos, Alhaji (Dr) Aminu Yaro Dogara, along with Sarkin Fulanin Lagos, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Abubakar Bambado, during the presidential elections.



“It is gratifying to note that the contribution of voters of the Arewa community in Lagos has helped greatly in securing the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is even more gratifying that the Arewa community helped to secure Asiwaju’s victory voluntarily, without requesting a dime from the presidential candidate.



“We are compelled to openly express our happiness over the volunteerism and self-sacrifice of the Arewa community led by both Sarkin Hausawa and Sarkin Fulani monarchs, including their kith and kins in the 19 states of Northern Nigeria, in the election that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s democratically-elected leader.



“We feel duty bound, therefore, to follow-up on the promise made by President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to all northerners, to redeem his beautiful promise of protecting their image, integrity and safety,including the Arewa Community in Lagos. We believe this will further strengthen their faith in the capacity of the President-elect to deliver on his mandate.



“Most importantly, a promise is a debt, and we believe the President-elect and the incumbent governor (whose mandate has just been renewed) are well aware of this truism.



“We hope they will live up to expectations as soon as possible, especially for a voting population that did not collect a single Kobo before casting their votes for both the President-elect and the Governor,” the statement said, adding that the Arewa community in Lagos considers Tinubu a “big brother and son of our late leader and Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Dogara Yaro, whom he fondly called Baba.”