Donald Trump calls Joe Biden ‘the worst president in the history of the United States’

Donald Trump has called Joe Biden “the worst president in the history of the United States” following the announcement he has pulled out of the race for the next term at the White House.

Mr Trump did not hold back as he made the statement in a brief phone interview with Sky News’ US sister station NBC News.

“Joe Biden is the worst president in the history of the United States by far,” he said. “There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country. From energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants.”

He added: “We will fix what he has done.”

The announcement from Mr Biden, 81, comes after months of speculation about his age and fitness to serve another four years.

Asked by NBC if he was surprised by the announcement, Mr Trump said: “He should never have been there in the first place. He should have stayed in his basement.”

Mr Trump also posted on his Truth Social platform, calling Mr Biden “crooked” and saying he “was not fit to run for president… certainly not fit to serve – and never was!”

“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.

“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

