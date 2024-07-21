Rep buys SUV for daughter as secondary school graduation gift

A House of Representatives member from Plateau State, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, has gifted his daughter, Aisha Yusuf Gagdi, a brand new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) as a gift for her graduation from a secondary school, Lead British International School Abuja.

Aisha was said to have been excellent in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and in celebration of the feat, her father surprised her with the luxury vehicle

The lawmaker, who shared photos from the graduation ceremony on his Instagram on Saturday, wrote, “Today, I attended my amazing daughter’s graduation ceremony. Watching you, my dear daughter, walk across that stage fills my heart with immense pride and love.

“I celebrate your achievements and the strength you’ve shown. Here’s to a future filled with endless possibilities and happiness. Congratulations, my shining star!”

Also Read:

The luxury gift comes at a time when the government has asked Nigerians to endure the ongoing hardship and prepare for a better future.

Post Views: 0