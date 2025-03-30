Eid al-Fitri: Obasa felicitates Muslims, seeks support for Tinubu

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has extended a heartfelt felicitation to the Muslim faithful across Nigeria and beyond on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to continue supporting and praying for the country and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While congratulating the Muslim ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Dr. Obasa, in a statement by his media office, emphasised the need to uphold the festival’s inherent values of forgiveness, compassion, charity, and patience beyond this season.

“As we celebrate with excitement and enthusiasm, let us remember that Eid al-Fitr is a moment of thanksgiving, joy, and spiritual renewal. Importantly, let us hold on to the spirits of love, tolerance, kindness, and compassion that we learnt in the holy month,” he stated.

The Speaker urged Nigerians to pray for the country and the President for his transformative efforts and relentless sacrifices to enthrone and entrench a better nation.

“In President Tinubu, we have a leader who is committed to the progress, prosperity, and peaceful co-existence of all. All we need to do as a people is support and pray for him. I do not doubt that his visionary leadership and Renewed Hope blueprint will guide Nigeria back to the right path,” he stated.

Though on recess, the Speaker reiterated the commitment of the Lagos State House of Assembly to promoting religious harmony and policies that will engender and ensure the development and overall well-being of Lagosians nay Nigerians.

He assured that under his leadership, the state legislature will continue to work together in peace and harmony with the primary objective of ensuring economic prosperity while supporting initiatives that enhance the socio-economic growth of the state and Nigeria at large.

Obasa added: “On behalf of my family, colleagues, and the management and staff of the Assembly, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a beautiful, bounteous, and blessed celebration.”

