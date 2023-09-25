Delta CP urges residents to submit illegal arms, light weapons in their possession

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, has urged residents in the state to submit all illegal arms and light weapons in their possessions.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the move was to check the proliferation of firearms.

Edafe also said that it was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun.

The CP therefore called on members of the public who have illegal and prohibited firearms in their possession to render such firearms to any nearby Police Station, Area Command or the State Headquarters.

He assured all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons that a wilful submission of such illegally possessed weapons to police would attract “No Sanction.”

Edafe said: “This is aimed at reducing the number of guns in circulation across the state, and also to stop firearms from getting into the wrong hands and being used by offenders to commit crimes on our streets or anywhere else in the country, hence keeping the State safe for all.

“The CP wishes to state emphatically that the command has commenced an exercise to mop up all illegal and prohibited firearms in circulation across the state; noting that those who take advantage of this opportunity will not face any sanction, arrest, or harassment.

“He however warned that perpetrators who refuse to render their arms will not be spared and will be made to face the full wrath of the law when caught.

“Hence anyone found in possession of a firearm of any type – be it a pistol, rifle, air weapon, or imitation, locally made guns, dummy guns, shall be arrested and prosecuted for unlawful possession of a firearm.”

Abass urged the residents to report all suspicious firearms-related activities to their local police stations.

They can also report through the Police Public Relations Office for prompt response and action while assuring that the identities of informants will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

