Dealer in court over alleged theft of car worth N8m

A 33-year-old car dealer, Patrick Eugere, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a Toyota RAV 4 SUV, valued at N8 million.

Eugere, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 26 at Kehinde Taylor Estate, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.

Iberedem said that the defendant stole the Toyota RAV 4 SUV, with registration number: LSR 417 GA, belonging to the complainant, one Diana Okufosure.

He said that the defendant helped the complainant to sell the car but failed to remit the money to her.

“All efforts made by the complainant to retrieve her money or the car from the defendant proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287(9)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287(9)(a)(b) stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case till July 10 for mention.