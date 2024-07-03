LASEMA rescues seven in Lagos building collapse

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has rescued seven people who were trapped in a two-storey building that collapsed in Mushin.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said the incident happened at No. 12, Cameron Street, of Ewenla, Mushin, Lagos.

“The LASEMA Response Team arrived at the scene of the incident and discovered that a newly constructed two storey building had collapsed.

“Seven people, three females and four males, were rescued alive and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The agency’s search and rescue team have searched the rubble and can confirm that there is no victim underneath the collapsed building.

“The area has been cordoned off and operation is still ongoing,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He added that the agency and other key responders were on high alert.

He also urged Lagos residents to remain calm and refrain from any non-essential travels due to the incidence of flash floods across the state.