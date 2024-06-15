CP lauds Anambra for signing anti-cultism, anti-touting bill into law

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has commended the State Government, State House of Assembly members as well as Governor Chukwuma Soludo for signing into law a bill recommending a jail term of a minimum of 21 years with no option of fine on any person found culpable of cult-related activities.

The Spokesman of the Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement he issued to the media.

Itam said that the governor also approved the legal confinement of six months or the option to pay N500,000 by anyone harassing innocent individuals to obtain illegal tolls, illegal scalpers, or any related activities in the State.

The CP noted that these developments shall further re-echo the campaign and stand against touting and cultism, especially the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices, a programme targeted at sensitising the youths of the dangers of bad groups, drugs, and other vices.

Also Read:

Itam warned criminal elements to repent as the Command shall make sure anyone found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law.

He also urged parents and guardians to admonish their children and wards in this regard.