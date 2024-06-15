Kano: NDLEA intercepts 230,600 tramadol tablets, arrests 106 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kano State Command said it has intercepted 230,600 tablets of Tramadol and arrested 106 suspects in the state.

The Command’s Commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Kano.

Idris-Ahmad said: “The command between June 10 and June 13, in its operation ahead of Eid-el Kabir celebration, intercepted 230,600 Tramadol tablets along Zaria-Kano Road.

“The operations, mandated by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, retired Brigadier General Mohammed Buba-Marwa, in curbing the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria, resulted in the arrest.”

He disclosed that the agency also arrested 106 male suspects, among which 11 were identified as major drug dealers.

He said: “The suspects were arrested at various drug joints in Sani Abacha Stadium, Karkasara, Sani Abacha Youth Center, Dorayi, Dan-Agundi graveyard, Brigade Mini Stadium and the infamous Filin Idi drug den.”

Also Read:

The exhibits recovered included Cannabis sativa, rubber solution, suck and die, exol tablets, codeine syrup and some other illicit substances.

Idris-Ahmad: “These illicit substances were intended for distribution and use during the Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

“NDLEA Kano Command is committed to eradicating the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking.”

The Commander also wished the people of Kano State a drug-free Sallah celebration and urged the public to report any drug-related activity to the nearest NDLEA office.

“Together, we can work towards creating a safer and healthier community for all,” Idris-Ahmad said.