Court remands Togolese for allegedly killing his wife in Ibadan

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has ordered that a Togolese, Njobola Bochi, be remanded in Abolongo correction centre for alleged murder of his wife.

The Chief Magistrate, S. H. Adebisi, did not take the plea of the Togolese on Thursday due to want in jurisdiction

Adebisi ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

He adjourned the matter until February 2, 2023 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that on December 5, 2022 about 3:25pm in Alaraba Village, Oyo State, Bochi allegedly caused the death of his wife, Namaka, 38, during a misunderstanding.

Olagunju said the offence contravenes the provision of Section 316 and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.