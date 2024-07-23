Court remands man over alleged defilement of 10-year-old girl

A Family Court, sitting at Iyaganku, Oyo State, on Tuesday, remanded a 32-year old man, Bukar Ismail at correctional facility in Agodi, for allegedly defiling a 10-year old girl.

Bukar, who resides at the Tose axis of Moniya, Ibadan, is facing one count of defilement.

The Magistrate, Serifat Adesina, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered the case file to be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

Adesina adjourned the case until October 14, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that Bukar committed the offense sometime in 2023 at Tose area, Moniya , Ibadan.

Adedeji told the court that the defendant forcefully had an unlawful carnal knowledge of his neighbour’s daughter, aged 10 years.

She said that the offence contravened Section 34 of the Child Right’s Law, 2006.

