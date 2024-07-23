Dakore denies rumoured affair with Akpabio, threatens legal action

Popular Nigerian actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has denied reports linking her to a romantic relationship with Nigerian Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and threatened to sue peddlers of such news.

Controversial blogger Gistlover, recently mentioned Dakore among a list of female celebrities that are alleged to be ‘sidechicks’ of the Senate President’, including Nancy Isime, Hilda Baci, and Ini Edo.

However, the mother of two has now made posts on her Instagram page to refute the claim by Gistlover.

She wrote: “I saw text messages and calls this morning, alerting me to a very wicked lie from the pit of hell.

“I must say that I’m very disappointed, shocked and appalled. And I want to categorically state that I have never ever met the Senate president in my life.

“I have not had any cause to be in the same room with him, not to talk of being his side chick. I’m happily married with two beautiful children.

Also Read:

“So for a jobless, wicked blogger to decide to put my name amongst women who have been with this man is totally wicked and unfounded.

“It is a lie and I am ready for any legal action because, at this point, you have messed with the wrong person.

“I keep to myself, mind my business, I drink water and I do my work. So for someone to want to tarnish my hard-earned name and image for some clicks, no way.

“I want to put it out there. Anyone who can provide video or audio evidence that I have been with this man, I would give you N5 million right now.”

This was followed by a post on Instagram, through her lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, warning the media outlet to delete the libellous allegation against her.

The law firm has released a Cease and Desist’ letter, calling on Gistlover to delete the post and refrain from sharing any slanderous remarks about Dakore to avoid legal action.

Post Views: 0