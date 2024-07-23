Dead day-old baby discovered in Port Harcourt manhole

There was a rain of curses in Ikwerre Road/Ekwe Street Mile 3 Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as residents of the area discovered remains of an a-day-old baby in a manhole.

According to reports, members of the Diobu vigilante group made the discovery in the early hours of Tuesday and that the dead baby was a boy.

Mr. Godstime Ihunwo, the Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Orowurokwo working with Diobu vigilante said the community security team found the baby already dead during their patrol.

He said: “At the early hours of today, 23rd July 2024 at about 5 am, I and my team were on patrol. On getting to Ikwerre Road/Ekwe Street Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, we discovered that a newborn baby was dumped into a Manhole.

“We discovered that the baby was dead. It was a male. I quickly rushed down to the Nkpolu Police Division to make an entry. I also contacted Prince Wiro who is a human rights activist.”

Meanwhile, Prince Wiro, who is the National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign has condemned the action of the unidentified mother describing it as the height of wickedness.

Also Read:

Wiro said: “It is sad that before the vigilante group discovered the infant male, he was already dead. The action of the mother of the child is a crime that is punishable under the Nigeria law.

“We use this opportunity to urge residents who may have useful information about the identity of the child’s mother to report to the Police for necessary action.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said Police have contacted the relevant agency for possible evacuation of the dead body while investigations continue.

She urged residents with useful information on who may have dumped the baby to report to the nearest Police station.

Post Views: 0