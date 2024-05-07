Court remands man over alleged attempt to rape 50-year-old woman

A Benin High Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Ikechukwu Tony in a correctional centre in Benin over alleged attempt to rape a 50-year-old woman.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspect was arraigned on a count of rape, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The State Prosecuting Counsel, Mrs Ama Iyamu, told the court that the suspect on March 27, 2023, at Ewayoburu Street, off Uwa in Benin juridical division, attempted to rape one Osayenwenrre Amadi.

According to Iyamu, the offence is contrary to Section 4 of Edo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2021 and punishable under Section 5(2) of the same law.

Consequently, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, ordered the defendant to be remanded in the correctional facility.

Ikponmwonba, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 8 for hearing.