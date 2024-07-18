Court remands farmer for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

An Oyo State Family Court in Iyaganku, on Thursday remanded a farmer, Mufutau Salaudeen, 40, for allegedly defiling his neighbours’s daughter.

The Magistrate, Serifat Adesina who did not have jurisdiction to entertain the matter, ordered that he should be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.

Adesina adjourned the matter until October 14, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Police charged the defendant with defilement in charge No. MI/ FC/ 52C/ 2024

The Prosecuting Counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that Salaudeen on July 2, at about 4:40 p.m at Olowosokedile Ajegunle Area, Saki, Saki West Local Government of Oyo State defiled the 11-year-old girl.

Also Read:

Adedeji said that Salaudeen allegedly lured her into his room and defiled her.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2016.

Post Views: 0