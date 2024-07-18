Fanatical mindset, by Salihu Moh. Lukman

On July 17, 2024, Senator Ali Ndume was removed as Chief Whip of the Senate and replaced with Senator Tahir Monguno following a directive contained in a letter sent to All Progressives Congress Caucus in the Senate signed by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Basiru Ajibola, APC National Chairman and National Secretary respectively. In the letter, Senator Ndume was alleged to “have been making uncouth and rabid outbursts against the government, before the international and before the global community is not only harmful to the government’s image alone but also undermines the party’s unity and cohesion and in addition, undermines the government’s efforts to bring in foreign direct investments to Nigeria”

What is the “uncouth and rabid outburst” made by Senator Ndume?

The letter referred to a televised interview with Arise Television where Senator Ndume expressed the concern that the APC government of President Bola Tinubu is going down, because, according to him, the government is being run by kakistocrats, which he explained to mean “a government run by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens”. He went further to add that the ‘government is populated by kakistocrats and kleptocrats’, explaining that kleptocratic component refers to people “who are in government for what they can make for themselves”. Accordingly, the letter to the Senate requested Senator Ndume to “honourably resign the membership of APC and join any opposition party of his choice formally instead of hiding behind the veil of grass activism to decimate the hard-earned cohesion and goodwill that …the APC is enjoying within and outside the country.

In an ideal democratic setting where the organs of the party are functioning, a competent organ of the party would have been convened to deliberate on the issues raised by Sen. Ndume. In fact, if the organs of the party are functioning, instead of raising the issues in a television station, the issue would have been raised at a meeting of a competent organ of the party. Such a competent organ would have been the National Caucus, National Executive Committee (NEC) or National Advisory Council. Rule of fair hearing would have required that Sen. Ndume or anybody making such weighty allegations is invited and called upon to explain. The truth is, if organs of the party are functioning, the problem of lack of access to the President wouldn’t have arisen.

Somehow, the letter directing the removal of Sen. Ndume confirmed the allegations of a government of Kakistocrat. Dr. Ganduje and Sen. Ajibola and perhaps a small group of party leaders who have caged the President usurped the powers of organs of the APC and proceeded to pass judgement on Sen. Ndume. It is very doubtful if members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party are given the benefit of being part of those who took the decision to remove Sen. Ndume as the Chief Whip of the Senate. It is also doubtful if members of the APC Caucus in the Senate are consulted before the decision is taken to both remove Sen. Ndume and appoint Sen. Monguno as his replacement. It is simply an action taken by party leaders with fanatical mindset of blocking any attempt to scrutinise the President and actions being taken either directly by him or by his representatives, in whatever guise.

Beyond issues of fair hearing, the substantive allegation made by Sen. Ndume is that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is inaccessible. Those he refers to as Kakistocrats and Kleptocrats have caged the President so much so that even Ministers are not able to access him. These are not new allegations. The way the government is being managed is quite worrisome. Anybody who knows Asiwaju Tinubu and how he has operated throughout his political life, will certainly know that it is unlike Asiwaju Tinubu to be insular. Many of the decisions taken betrays the true Asiwaju Tinubu. For instance, it is doubtful if Asiwaju Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State for eight years has had any instance of reversing any of the decisions he took. But as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the last one year, Nigerians are beginning to lose count of the number of decisions he took and ended up reversing them.

Unlike the true Asiwaju Tinubu who as Governor of Lagos State was surrounded by competent and visionary appointees, he is surrounded by third rated appointees or Kakistocrats as rightly described by Sen. Ndume. A vintage Asiwaju Tinubu, confronted by the kind allegations coming from Sen. Ndume would have publicly engaged Sen. Ndume and proved him wrong. It is debatable whether after proving him wrong he will call for his removal. By extension, therefore, it is also contestable if a normal Asiwaju Tinubu would have allowed the organs of the party to have been demobilised in the manner that is being done now. The truth is, President Asiwaju Tinubu has lost his credentials of being a democrat, a progressive politician and an Awoist. That is the main essence of the criticism made by Sen. Ndume.

The point is that there is a big difference between the old Asiwaju Tinubu, who was the Governor of Lagos State and was as an astute politician, constantly engaging and having strong relationship with people, from the Asiwaju Tinubu who is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the last one year who has become insular and inaccessible. Decisions taken in the last one year have betrayed the progressive orientation envisioned when APC was formed, or even any claimed Awoist credentials. In fact, it is very embarrassing that there is very weak correlation with even the campaign promise made by President Asiwaju Tinubu as contained in the Renewed Hope 2023, which was the campaign document of President Asiwaju Tinubu.

The way things are, it is almost as if President Asiwaju Tinubu has resolved that he will only be a one term President. Under his watch living conditions of Nigerians is continuously getting worse. Instead of making effort to develop clear plans to address the situation, the government is becoming more intolerant to criticism. In the last one week, the government has developed a fanatical mindset of condemning and criminalising criticism so much so that it is resorting to bribing religious leaders to declare that protests are ungodly. Everything is being done to suspend free speech in the country. It is almost as if we are back in the Abacha era, or even worse. As it is, personal liberties of citizens are being threatened. Fair hearing is no longer guaranteed. Sadly, we are having democracy without democrats.

All patriotic Nigerians must wake up to the responsibility of rescuing the country. How can we have a democracy that produce leaders who are intolerant to criticism? Why should we allow a situation whereby so-called leaders of the ruling party will behave like officials of military tribunals who operate with the fanatical mindset of condemning everyone accused of wrongdoing without the benefit of fair hearing? It is quite interesting that Dr. Ganduje and Sen. Basiru could ask Sen. Ndume to ‘honourably resign the membership of APC and join any opposition party of his choice formally’. Already, with nonfunctioning organs, the APC has basically dismissed all its members.

Nowhere in the Constitution of APC where the National Chairman, National Secretary, or any official, or even the National Working Committee is given the powers to summarily remove any principal officer of the National Assembly. It is a shame that the APC Senate Caucus will permit such an act of illegality. By so doing, they have set a precedence that will further erode the independence of the National Assembly. Already, with the way Sen. Godswill Akpabio has been conducting himself almost reducing the Senate Chamber to the status of a parastatal of government, the action of the APC under the leadership of Dr. Ganduje to direct removal of principal officers for criticising President Asiwaju Tinubu’s government highlight the fanatical mindset undermining Nigerian democracy.

Any democracy that cannot accommodate criticism is no democracy. A democracy that subverts fair hearing is a dictatorship. A democracy that permits a ruling party to demobilise its organs and inadvertently expels its members is worse than a military government. All patriotic Nigerian political leaders must unite to restore Nigeria’s democracy. Nigerian opposition leaders must unite to build a truly strong political party to rebuild Nigerian democracy. All our opposition leaders and orphaned leaders of APC must come together and unite. Sen. Ndume being the newest APC orphan is welcome to join the effort of political leaders in the country to restore and rebuild our democracy. So long as APC, its leadership and Asiwaju Tinubu’s government have taken the self-destructive path, which is equivalent to a declaration of working end their tenure in 2027, patriotic Nigerians must help them to ensure their defeat in 2027!

