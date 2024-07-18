Man, 46, remanded for allegedly defiling 17-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 46-year-old man, Emek Onuoha, in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, who did not take Onuoha’s plea, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case till August 13 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at Ikotun area of Lagos, is facing two counts of defilement and breach of peace.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in May at Church Street, Jakande Gate, Ejigbo, Lagos.

Iberedem said that the defendant lured the girl into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

He said that the defendant was caught by some neighbours who handed him over to the police.

The prosecutor said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by having carnal knowledge of the girl.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

