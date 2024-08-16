CAC celebrates Zonal Superintendent, Pastor Afolayan on 60th birthday

The leadership of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, has congratulated one of its many ministers of God who believe and practice biblical doctrines and tenets of the church, Pastor Isaiah Olaniyi Afolayan who was born on this day 60 years ago.

This was contained in a statement seen on its website, CACNewsWorldwide, on Friday.

According to the statement, “Pastor Isaiah Olaniyi Afolayan is the Zonal Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church, Christ Family Zone, Ikosi, Ketu Lagos. He hails from Emure Ekiti.

“He acquired his ministerial formal training from Christ Apostolic Church School of Evangelists and Prophets, Ilesha; Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries School Spiritual War College and School of Deliverance, and Triune Biblical University.

“Pastor Afolayan began as an Evangelist at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Aanu, Isheri-Olofin, Idimu in 1989, after which he graduated from Babajide School of Evangelists and Prophets, Ilesha in 1990.

“In that same year, he was transferred to C.A.C Oke Ibukun, Bariga where he also served as an Evangelist for a year.

“In 1992, he was transferred again to C.A.C Oke Irapada, Ojodu, where he served till 1994.

“Between 1994 to 1996, he served in C.A.C Oke-Isegun, Shomolu, Isale Apata; he was transferred back to Oke-Irapada, Ojodu, where he served again, as an evangelist, between 1996 and 2012.”

It added: “In between his second set of years in Oke-Irapada, Ojodu (in 1999), he was ordained as a Pastor; he also became the District Superintendent of that same church which then became Redemption District in 2003.

“In 2012, Pastor Isaiah Afolayan was transferred to pastor, C.A.C Oke Isegun, Mob’Olorunduro, Ikosi, Ketu, where he was also the District Superintendent of the district (Ikosi District).

“Today, Ikosi District is now Christ Family Zone, making him the Zonal Superintendent of the same.

“Pastor Isaiah Olaniyi Afolayan is happily married to Evang. Mrs. Dorcas Afolayan and blessed with four children (Israel, Victoria, Glorious and Marvellous Afolayan).”

The Eagle Online learnt that Pastor Afolayan, on Sunday, 14th of November 2021, was inducted as the Zonal Superintendent following the inauguration of Christ Apostolic Church, Christ Family Zone.

The inauguration and induction ceremony, held at the Zonal Headquarter in Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos, was conducted by Akinyele Regional Superintendent, Pastor S. A. Adedayo, according to CAC legal order.

