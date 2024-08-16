Suspected gunmen abduct over 20 medical students in Benue

In a recent attack, suspected gunmen have reportedly kidnapped no fewer than 20 medical and dental students, along with a House Officer, in Benue State.

According to reports, the students were en route to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu when they were ambushed by gunmen.

It was learnt that the victims, reportedly from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, were traveling together when the attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the Otukpo area of the state.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation has been launched into the abduction.

She said, “Yes, the report of the kidnapping is true. It was received between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing.”

