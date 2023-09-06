Breaking: PEPC: Petitioners, Defendants, Lawyers announce themselves as sitting begins

Sitting has begun at the Presidential Election Petitions Court, Abuja, which is expected to deliver judgment in the tussle over the outcome of the February 25, 2023 election.

The Tribunal had fixed today for the judgement following a statement issued by the Court of Appeal on Monday.

Among those who were in court and had announced their presence were Vice President Kashim Shettima, who stood in for President Bola Tinubu; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje; lawyers for the Tinubu, the first defendant; and lawyers for the Independent National Electoral Commission, the second defendant.

Lawyers of the plaintiffs: Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi; and Allied Peoples Movement, were also in court.

The appearances were still being announced as at press time.