The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on Wednesday vowed to mobilise 10 All Progressives Grand Alliance lawmakers-elect for the aspiration of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The endorsement of Gbajabiamila took place at the Anambra State Government House when Reps-elect visited the Governor.

The development was made known through Gbajabiamila’s Twitter handle.

According to him: “I thank my longtime supporter, H.E. Willie Obiano for the adoption our Gbaja/Wase Ticket. Mobilizing the 10 APGA members-elect in support our project is heartwarming.”