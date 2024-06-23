Breaking: Fire at Pastor Chris Oyakhilome-led Christ Embassy Church headquarters

Trending
Fire at Pastor Chris Oyakhilome-led Christ Embassy Church headquarters

Christ Embassy Church in Oregun on fire
The Oregun, Lagos State headquarters of Christ Embassy Church is on fire.

The fire outbreak was recorded in the early hours of Sunday at about the time faithful began congregating for service.

According to sources on ground, the Lagos State Fire Service has arrived at the scene of the fire.

However, the fire was still billowing as at press time.

The church was founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the President of Loveworld Incorporated.

