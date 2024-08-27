Breaking: DSS operatives rejoice, party over appointment of new DG + Video

Operatives of the Department of State Services have been caught on camera rejoicing over the appointment of a new Director General for the secret service, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Bola Tinubu had on Monday in a statement by the Presidency announced the appointment.

This resulted in the exit of the erstwhile Director General, Yusuf Bichi.

In videos obtained by an online platform with specialisation in security issues, Eons Intelligence, the operatives were captured rejoicing in their office premises and later in an open space having drinks and dancing.

Bichi was appointed by the regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was after the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), sacked Lawal Daura as the DG of the DSS while Buhari was out of the country.

Daura, who was recalled from retirement on July 2, 2015 by his kinsman, Buhari, was accused of using DSS operatives to lay siege to the National Assembly.

He had earlier retired from the service in 2013.

In his place, Osinbajo approved Matthew Seiyeifa in acting capacity as the DG of the DSS.

Two months later, Buhari appointed Bichi in full capacity as DG.

The new DG of the DSS was said to have risen through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service.

Ajayi had, at various times, served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi States.

VIDEO: TOSIN AJAYI'S APPOINTMENT SPARKS UNPRECEDENTED JUBILATION AT DSS.

Unprecedented wild jubilation in the DSS as staff went into frenzy and party groove to welcome their new Director-General. In an unusual and first-of-its-kind scenario, employees of the DSS across all.. pic.twitter.com/Df6r8YWziP — Eons Intelligence (@eonsintelligenc) August 27, 2024

