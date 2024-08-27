Gunmen in minibus shoot, stab monarch’s son to death

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Demola Akinloye, 50, in the Lekki area of the state by suspected gunmen driving a minibus.
Command spokesman and a Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.
Hundeyin said on Tuesday that the incident happened on Sunday at 12:30pm along Chevron Drive, Lekki, while Akinloye was driving in his black Toyota Corolla near Bourdillon Court Estate gate.
He said a distress call was received at the police station that a man, later identified as Demola Akinloye, was allegedly shot and stabbed to death.
He said: “The scene had been visited, one expended cartridge was recovered, while the corpse had been moved to a morgue in Ajah for preservation and autopsy.
“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.”
Also Read:
- USAID, Swiss Pharma partnership achieve milestone in pharmaceutical standards in Nigeria, West Africa
- WHO reiterates commitment for Lagos healthcare reforms
- My LGA Project: Inauguration of Desk Offices begins in Ebonyi
- Gov. Alia to receive Vice President Shettima on Tuesday
- Reliable data transfers made easy with SanDisk ultra dual drive luxe USB type-C
NAN learnt that the deceased was the son of a traditional ruler in the Lekki area.
It further learnt that the killing had caused panic in the community, leading to residents deserting the area.