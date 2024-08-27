UNILORIN Alumni Association gets new executives

The University of Ilorin Alumni Association has elected a new set of executives to run the affairs of the body for the next four years.

The Association’s National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olorunsuwa Elijah Ola, revealed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

The new leaders were elected at a Congress on August 24, 2024.

The Congress was attended by over 1000 members across 33 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Council of Past President, Prof. Durosaro David Olorunfemi, took the Congress through the memory lane and decried the crises which erupted in 2021, recalling various failed remarkable initiatives taken towards ensuring lasting peace in the Association.

The Chairman of the National Interim Committee of the Association, Prof. Jeleel Ojuade, recounted the mandate of the Committee, given by the Congress on March 26, 2021, to run the Association and conduct elections within six months.

Ojuade informed the Congress that challenges, ranging from court injunctions, in Kwara and Nasarawa States, to police harassment, in Abuja and Kwara State, and alleged media harassment among others as some of the reasons the election was delayed for another 26 months.

He thanked all members of the Association for obliging them the trust to hold the Association together, appreciating the Interim Committee members, who assisted him.

Prof. Adeoye Abdulrasheed, member, UNILORIN Governing Council; Dr. Alex Akanmu, Acting Dean Students’ Affairs; and Dr. Mutu Agboke, Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, took turn to appreciate the Interim Committee and the Council of Past Presidents for rescuing the wrecking ship of the Association.

The new National President, Prof. Kilani AbdulRazak Olusuyi, in his acceptance speech, attributed the reputation of UNILORIN to the founders and the managers of the University from 1975 till date.

Olusuyi promised to restore integrity, commitment and loyalty to the core values of the Association and the University.

He thanked the immediate past Interim Executive who stood in the gap, promising to harness the poll of alumni across the globe for the development of the University.

The newly-elected executive members are: Prof Kilani Abdulrazaq Olusuyi – National President; Engr. Lawal Iswat Ayinke, National Vice President; Dr. Raji Barakat, National Secretary; and Okorom Mary Jane Oluchi, Assistant General Secretary.

Others are: Agboola Ganiyat-Temitope, National Treasury; Aun Isaac Iortimbir, National Finance Secretary; Chief Olorunsuwa Elijah Ola, National Publicity Secretary; Hussein A. Dasola, National Organising Secretary; Fagbemi Lukman, National Legal Adviser; and Ahmed Abdulrasheed, National Auditor.

