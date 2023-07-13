Body of businessman dismembered in 13 parts found in freezer, $87,000 withdrawn from his account

828 828

Thai authorities on Thursday detained three German nationals and a 27-year-old Pakistani man in connection with the discovery of the dismembered body of a German businessman in Thailand.

The Bangkok Post newspaper said the German suspects are a 52-year-old man and two women, aged 52 and 54.

According to the paper, all the suspects denied having anything to do with the death of the 62-year-old businessman.

The victim had been reported missing on July 4.

His body was discovered on Monday in a freezer on a property in Nong Prue, a suburb of the well-known holiday resort of Pattaya in Chonburi province.

Three of those arrested are suspected of sawing the body into 13 parts and then hiding it in plastic bags, the newspaper quoted the police as saying.

The fourth suspect is said to have rented the house where the dead man was discovered.

Several local news outlets reported that the fourth suspect was being treated in a hospital for injuries which authorities suspect she may have inflicted on herself.

In the meantime, Thai police confiscated a motorboat belonging to the German main suspect as police suspected that the perpetrator or perpetrators wanted to dispose the body in the sea.

The boat was seized from another German’s property in Pattaya.

The businessman’s death is believed to be related to extortion, according to investigators.

On Wednesday, newspaper Khaosod reported that a total of three million baht (around $87,000) had been transferred from his account to 10 other accounts.

Pattaya attracts visitors from all over the world mainly because of its nightlife.

Many people from abroad also live permanently in the area.

dpa/NAN.