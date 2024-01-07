Bandits demand N60m for six children abducted in Abuja

Bandits, who kidnapped Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six children, have contacted the family, demanding N60 million ransom.

The victims were abducted on Tuesday night in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

His brother, Alhaji Abdulfatai, who led policemen to foil their abduction, was shot dead by the bandits.

Also, two among the three injured policemen hit by bullets during the fire exchange had reportedly died.

It was also gathered that the bandits later freed the father to go and look for the ransom to secure the release of his children.

Following the new development, the family of the victims, from Okekere area of Ilọrin, Kwara State, on Sunday solicited funds towards their rescue.

A relative of the victims, Sherifdeen, described the period as very “challenging for the family” during a telephone chat with Daily Trust correspondent.

“They have contacted the family asking for N60m ransom after prolonged pleading. They freed the father but held the children captive. We have been given Friday, January 12, 2024 to look for the money.

“That is N10 million per child. To support the efforts in securing their freedom, we humbly seek financial assistance. We have provided bank details on my Facebook page”.

“As we await any communication from the kidnappers, we request your prayers for the safe release of our loved ones and appreciate any (financial) support during this challenging time,” he added.