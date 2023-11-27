Bag of rice, others go for N3,000 at Primate Ayodele’s palliative market + Full prices of goods available, photos

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has launched a palliative market, where prices of goods were crashed ridiculously for church members in order to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal and economic hardship in the country.

A statement issued on Monday by the church said the Palliative Market was launched on November 26, 2023.

According to the statement, the market can be best described as an unprecedented move, especially within the religious circle.

At the programme, church members were able to buy goods and food items for very subsidised prices: A bag of Garri worth N16,000 went for just N1,000; three tubers of yam worth N10,000 were sold for N3,000; a bag of beans was sold for N3,000; turkey worth N52,000 was sold for N17,000; bags of poundo yam and semovita were sold for N5,000 and N2,000 respectively; while a bag of rice sold for N3,000.

It is worthy of note that this programme was launched after Primate Ayodele had given out free food items to every member of his church as it is usual for him to hold free food service monthly to support church members.

On Sunday when the market was launched, every member went home with food items like rice, beans, garri, eggs and yams, courtesy of the free food service.

At the Launch of the Palliative Market, Primate Ayodele blasted the federal and state governments for deceiving the citizens with fake palliative plans that didn’t have any direct impact on them.

He described the government as deceitful, corrupt and fraudulent over the palliative methods that didn’t materialise.

He said: “The government has failed to perform its duties in cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal, a problem they created.

“The people are suffering so much that they can’t afford to feed.

“We have thousands of people in several communities that have resorted to begging so they can feed, yet the government claims to have done palliatives.

“The palliative is nothing but corruption.

“The funds released and food materials the government claims to have shared are fraudulent.

“The people are dying in poverty and lack yet the government can’t do anything about it.

“It is really sad.”

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele stated that apart from contributing his quota to the society, the reason behind his palliative market was to show the government how to properly help the people.

He stated that they have missed it totally, adding: “I am doing this because the government has missed it.

“I am contributing my quota to society so I can help the government do their job.

“If they don’t know how to do it, we will teach them how to do it.

“This is a model for the government to follow.

“There is serious hunger in the land and if the government can reduce it to a certain level, economic hardship will reduce.”