Artisan docked for allegedly slicing woman’s face with cutlass

A 38 year-old artisan, Odun Ogedengbe was on Thursday arraigned in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly attacking a woman with a cutlass during an argument.

The defendant whose address was not given is charged with three counts of assault, breach of peace and felony.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on August 19, around 10 a.m. at Igodan in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Magisterial District committed felony.

Orogbemi said the defendant conducted himself a manner likely to cause breach of peace and as well assaulted the complainant, Onome Adekunle with a cutlass during an argument between them.

He added that the complainant sustained degrees of injuries on her face.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 239 (d), 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must be resident within the court jurisdiction and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Sept.18 for further hearing.