Army nabs suspected killer of FUNAAB student kidnapped in Lagos, hands him over to Police

The Nigerian Army has apprehended one Adeleye Ayomide, 23, the suspected killer of Idowu Christiana, the abducted 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Ogun State.

This was as the Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, confirmed that the Army handed over Ayomide.

The spokesman for the Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle @benHundeyin on Thursday.

He wrote, “23-year-old Ayomide Adeleye has been handed over to #LagosPoliceNG by 9 Brigade #HQNigerianArmy. The handover took place today, September 5, 2024, at about 1400hrs. Investigation is ongoing.”

The distressing incident has sparked a widespread outrage across Nigeria, especially on social media as many Nigerians have taken to the social media platforms to demand justice for Christiana, with the hashtag #JusticeForChristianah

