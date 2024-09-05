NBA demands reversal of fuel price increase

The Nigerian Bar Association has demanded immediate reversal of the recent fuel price increase, saying that if allowed to stand, the development will further deepen the poverty and hardship experienced by the citizens.

The association made the demand in a statement by its president, Mazi Afam Osigwe.

It noted that the significant and abrupt fuel price hike has imposed an unbearable burden on the already overstretched finances of ordinary Nigerians, further aggravating the economic challenges faced by millions across the country.

The statement reads: “The NBA expresses its profound concern and strong condemnation over the recent increase in the pump price of fuel by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), which has risen sharply from 617 Naira to about 900 Naira.

“The cascading effects of such a steep increase in fuel prices on the cost of living, transportation, and essential goods and services are deeply troubling. Many Nigerians are already grappling with inflation, unemployment, and other forms of hardship, and this additional financial strain is simply unsustainable. If allowed to persist, this price hike will only deepen the poverty and hardship experienced by the citizens.

“While the NBA acknowledges the necessity of economic reforms and recognizes the government’s responsibility to make difficult decisions, these decisions must be made with the utmost consideration for their impact on the welfare of the citizens. The NBA views this sudden price hike as not only harsh but also unjustified at this time.

“In the light of this, the Nigerian Bar Association calls on the Federal Government to immediately halt the implementation of this policy and engage in meaningful dialogue with all relevant stakeholders, including civil society organizations, labor unions, and economic experts, to explore more sustainable and less punitive alternatives.

“We urge the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens, particularly the most vulnerable, and to pursue policies that alleviate rather than exacerbate the hardships faced by the Nigerian people.

“The NBA remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and will continue to advocate for the rights and well-being of all Nigerians. We stand ready to engage constructively with the government to find a more equitable solution that ensures economic stability while safeguarding the interests of all Nigerians.”

