Anambra State Government on Wednesday in Awka gave a December 31 deadline for teachers without the requisite teaching qualifications to either acquire it or be disengaged from the system.

The warning was given by the state Ministry of Basic Education in a statement by its Public Relation Officer, Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, for the Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha.

Omenugha said that this was in line with an earlier directive of the Minister of Education to disengage teachers without requisite teaching qualification by December.

It added that a reminder had earlier been addressed to the Chairman, Post Primary Schools Service Commission, Anambra State Universal Basic Education and Education Secretaries.

It referred to the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria’s letter of April 24, which amplified the minister’s directive.

The reminder said that qualified teachers should be registered and licenced by TRCN in line with section 17, Sub-Section 2 of the enabling law establishing the council.

He said: “I advise those teaching without the requisite teaching qualifications to endeavour to acquire same before or on December 2019 deadline,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Omenugha has tasked teachers in the federation to utilise the human capital development projects of governments at all levels to build their capacities for greater service delivery.”

He said this at the leadership training organised for teachers in South-East states in Umuahia, the capital city of Abia by the National Teachers Institute.

The commissioner noted that there was the need for teachers to be computer literate to fit into the 21st century teaching and learning scheme.

She added that teachers being computer literate would help them to discharge their duties effectively.

Omenugha said that the recipient of 2017 World Best Teacher Award, Mr Clement Okodo, was rewarded because of the Information Communication Technology training that he received through the state government’s capacity building system.

Okodo is a teacher at Central School, Abagana, Anambra.

One of the participants, a teacher at Community Secondary School, Ifite-Anam, Anambra, Mrs Helen Echekwube, commended NTI for organising the training.

She added that the training would help them to improve teachers in their career path.

Echekwube, however, thanked the state government for giving her and other participants the opportunity to be part of the capacity building initiative.